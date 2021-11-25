Previous
Am I being watched? by nickspicsnz
Photo 2427

Am I being watched?

I walked through The Zoo at the end of the day and it felt like this Bird of Paradise had popped up from the bushes and was watching my every move. I'm possibly going mad!

The Zoo is a nickname from the students. It's an enclosed courtyard garden with four entrances which have metal grid gates that are locked at night.

Quick upload this morning (26th) as I'm actually, really, finally going out on a photo-jaunt with @yorkshirekiwi. My first one since I finished my Diploma nearly 2 months ago as we went into lockdown straight afterwards.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Nick

@nickspicsnz
