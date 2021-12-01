Previous
Calendar by nickspicsnz
Partly to celebrate finishing my Diploma I had a calendar printed for family and friends for the first time this year. I got quite excited this week as I (unintentionally) made my first sale. My best friend received her calendar this week and, when she showed it to one of her friends, her friend wanted to buy a copy. My friend has asked me to put details on my website as she thinks more of her friends would be interested in buying it. I hadn't planned on selling it but it would be pretty exciting if I could. :)
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
