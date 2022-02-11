Chain Link

For FOR Shapes day. The background behind this chainlink fence and sparrow wasn't distracting but, because I've been doing textures on Shape days to disguise my poor photography, I've decided to carry that through the month for consistency, so added textures to this as well. I quite like that the sparrow is central in the picture rather than on the left or right thirds line.



I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has been commenting on and fav-ing my recent photos. 365 really is the most supportive and friendly community. I apologise for my lack of reciprocal comments but time, as ever, gets away from me.