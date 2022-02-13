Sign up
Photo 2507
Welsh Lovespoon
One of my lovespoons. To get the low key look I took this shot of the dark wood lovespoon sitting on a dark wood table. It's naturally lit from a window. For FOR low key days.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
3059
photos
156
followers
173
following
686% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th February 2022 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
welsh
,
low_key
,
lovespoon
,
for2022
,
feb22nz
