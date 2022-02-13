Previous
Welsh Lovespoon by nickspicsnz
Welsh Lovespoon

One of my lovespoons. To get the low key look I took this shot of the dark wood lovespoon sitting on a dark wood table. It's naturally lit from a window. For FOR low key days.
