Previous
Next
Senegal Parrot by nickspicsnz
Photo 2564

Senegal Parrot

Today, please meet Steve. He's the little colourful Senegal Parrot. Steve was being harassed by the much bigger African Grey Parrot in the background. The African Grey just kept following poor Steve wherever he went and wouldn't give him any peace.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Nice capture! Well, he is very attractive with all his colors!
April 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving Steve’s colours.
April 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
April 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise