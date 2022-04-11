Sign up
Photo 2564
Senegal Parrot
Today, please meet Steve. He's the little colourful Senegal Parrot. Steve was being harassed by the much bigger African Grey Parrot in the background. The African Grey just kept following poor Steve wherever he went and wouldn't give him any peace.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
3
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3136
photos
163
followers
182
following
702% complete
View this month »
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steve
,
parrot
,
bird
,
30-shots2022
,
ndao3
,
apr22nz
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Nice capture! Well, he is very attractive with all his colors!
April 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving Steve’s colours.
April 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
April 10th, 2022
