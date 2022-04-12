Previous
Kereru by nickspicsnz
Kereru

This Kereru/NZ Pigeon was in a huge free flight aviary at Hamilton Zoo. Normally I only see them sat in a tree. This one's landed on the roof of a feeding station. I liked his feathery legs which look like baggy trousers or long johns to me.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Peter Byrne
Nice picture, full of detail, beautiful bird.
April 11th, 2022  
