Photo 2565
Kereru
This Kereru/NZ Pigeon was in a huge free flight aviary at Hamilton Zoo. Normally I only see them sat in a tree. This one's landed on the roof of a feeding station. I liked his feathery legs which look like baggy trousers or long johns to me.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3137
photos
163
followers
182
following
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 1:35pm
bird
,
zoo
,
pigeon
,
kereru
,
30-shots2022
,
ndao3
,
apr22nz
Peter Byrne
Nice picture, full of detail, beautiful bird.
April 11th, 2022
