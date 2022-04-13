Previous
♫”You put your left leg in..."♫ by nickspicsnz
♫”You put your left leg in..."♫

This made me smile as it looks a bit like this pukeko's dancing - maybe the hokey cokey.

This was an actual wild bird at the zoo - not caged, just living there if his own free will. I say “he” but it could be a “she”. They have the same colourings but females are slightly smaller.
Pat Knowles ace
Aw he’s dancing! Such gorgeous coloured birds…Pukeko!
April 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
hahah, that is great! Not easy to dance on those huge feet.
April 12th, 2022  
julia ace
They gave such ridiculous feet.. Great shot..
April 12th, 2022  
