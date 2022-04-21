Previous
Next
Welcome Swallow by nickspicsnz
Photo 2574

Welcome Swallow

Normally these little guys are flitting around catching insects but a couple were sitting for a while on branches at the zoo when we walked past. This is cropped in quite a bit.

Thanks so much for all the good wishes for the start of my new job yesterday. My feet survived so the shoes did a good job, but my back was aching like mad, lol!
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
705% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful capture.
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise