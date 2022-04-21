Sign up
Photo 2574
Welcome Swallow
Normally these little guys are flitting around catching insects but a couple were sitting for a while on branches at the zoo when we walked past. This is cropped in quite a bit.
Thanks so much for all the good wishes for the start of my new job yesterday. My feet survived so the shoes did a good job, but my back was aching like mad, lol!
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
1
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3149
photos
163
followers
154
following
705% complete
View this month »
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
252
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
zoo
,
swallow
,
welcome_swallow
,
30shots-2022
,
apr22nz
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 20th, 2022
