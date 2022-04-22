Sign up
Photo 2575
African Wild dog
This chap looks like he's hunting but he was actually just wandering around his enclosure.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
2
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3150
photos
162
followers
154
following
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoo
,
30shots-2022
,
apr22nz
,
wild_dog
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this African dog that I personally have never seen yet. He sure seems to be very focused on something.
April 22nd, 2022
Rob Z
ace
Yes - he seems very involved.
April 22nd, 2022
