African Wild dog by nickspicsnz
African Wild dog

This chap looks like he's hunting but he was actually just wandering around his enclosure.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this African dog that I personally have never seen yet. He sure seems to be very focused on something.
April 22nd, 2022  
Rob Z ace
Yes - he seems very involved.
April 22nd, 2022  
