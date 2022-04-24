Previous
Next
Capuchin Monkey by nickspicsnz
Photo 2577

Capuchin Monkey

The zoo has quite a few of these little Capuchin Monkeys. They're in quite a dark shady area so it's a bit difficult to get a decent phoo.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I like the backlight and his curious expression.
April 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise