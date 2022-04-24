Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2577
Capuchin Monkey
The zoo has quite a few of these little Capuchin Monkeys. They're in quite a dark shady area so it's a bit difficult to get a decent phoo.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3153
photos
162
followers
154
following
706% complete
View this month »
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monkey
,
zoo
,
capuchin
,
30shots-2022
,
apr22nz
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the backlight and his curious expression.
April 25th, 2022
