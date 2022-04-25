Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2578
Turtle
No idea what type of turtle this is because there's no sign on the enclosure, nor information on the website. I don't think they're terrapins though. Not the best shot at it's taken through dirty glass.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3153
photos
162
followers
154
following
706% complete
View this month »
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turtle
,
zoo
,
30shots-2022
,
apr22nz
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close