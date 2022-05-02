Sign up
Photo 2585
Cow's Eye
I know it's yet another animal but not from the zoo this time. Just catching up on posting some other photos I took in April.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
2
4
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3161
photos
163
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st April 2022 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
cow
,
ear
,
may22nz
Rick
ace
Great composition and capture.
May 2nd, 2022
Rob Z
ace
That's so neat with the reflection!
May 2nd, 2022
