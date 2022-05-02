Previous
Cow's Eye by nickspicsnz
Photo 2585

Cow's Eye

I know it's yet another animal but not from the zoo this time. Just catching up on posting some other photos I took in April.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Nick

Rick ace
Great composition and capture.
May 2nd, 2022  
Rob Z ace
That's so neat with the reflection!
May 2nd, 2022  
