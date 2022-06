Dewy Sparkles

Driving to work and I just had to pull over to try and get a quick shot of the mist in the hills. Unfortunately I couldn't find a good vantage spot of the mist but turned around and the dew and cobwebs sparkling in this weedy bank caught my eye. Couldn't get a brilliant shot because of cars passing by but still liked this shot.



Still filling gaps in May so will probably fall behind in June too :(