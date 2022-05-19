Sign up
Photo 2602
Barely There
The sparkles on the lake caught my eye initially but the old seed heads of the Queen Anne's Lace stood out against them. Didn't get a very good photo so played around in PS.
Sorry for the mass upload today - playing catch up and also looking for any old photos to fill in gaps.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Tags
weeds
lake
b&2
huntly
may22nz
Dianne
This is lovely.
June 16th, 2022
