Photo 2618
Anyone want to buy a kingfisher?
Spotted this kingfisher sat on a for sale sign while I was looking for 30 Days Wild photos.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
3
3
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3196
photos
164
followers
155
following
717% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th June 2022 3:09pm
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
,
30dayswild2022
,
jun22nz
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is crazy! Great shot.
June 10th, 2022
Cathy
Very cute!
June 10th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Just the spot of laughter that I so desperately needed, a HUGE thank you.
June 10th, 2022
