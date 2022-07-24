Sign up
Photo 2668
Windy Day
This shot has a hazy look because it's a whizz_by taken through the rainy car window. I quite like the effect though.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
0
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st July 2022 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windy
,
palm_tree
,
whizz_by
,
jul22nz
