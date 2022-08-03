Sign up
Photo 2674
Misty Hills
I stopped briefly while I was on the way to work to take a few quick shots of these misty hills in the far distance. The geese flew by at just the right time.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3254
photos
165
followers
155
following
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd August 2022 9:42am
Tags
misty
,
hill_layers
,
aug22nz
Dianne
Great monotone.
August 4th, 2022
