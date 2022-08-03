Previous
Misty Hills by nickspicsnz
Photo 2674

Misty Hills

I stopped briefly while I was on the way to work to take a few quick shots of these misty hills in the far distance. The geese flew by at just the right time.

3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
@nickspicsnz
Dianne
Great monotone.
August 4th, 2022  
