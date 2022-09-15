Previous
Next
Tui by nickspicsnz
Photo 2704

Tui

We have a small kowhai tree in our garden, and there's one in a neighbour's garden at the bottom of our drive, so there are a lot of tuis around at the moment feeding on the nectar in the flowers. This was taken a few days ago. It's a bit busy but difficult to get the birds when they're not amongst the branches. (P.S. actually the plural of "tui" is probably "tui" because it's a Maori word and I don't think they use s for plurals.)

I'm very absent from 365 at the moment because I've signed up for another Photography Diploma. I seem to be spending more time researching and writing than taking photos because they've stepped it up a gear academically for this level, so there's load more theory involved.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
A great shot. Good luck on your diploma - I’m sure you’ll nail it!
September 26th, 2022  
Cathy
What a beautiful bird!!! Awesome you are pursuing a diploma in photography!
September 26th, 2022  
Chris ace
Beautiful capture.
September 26th, 2022  
Barb ace
Gorgeous bird!
September 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 26th, 2022  
Christina ace
Beautiful shot showing off the Tui's colour. Easy fav
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise