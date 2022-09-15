Tui

We have a small kowhai tree in our garden, and there's one in a neighbour's garden at the bottom of our drive, so there are a lot of tuis around at the moment feeding on the nectar in the flowers. This was taken a few days ago. It's a bit busy but difficult to get the birds when they're not amongst the branches. (P.S. actually the plural of "tui" is probably "tui" because it's a Maori word and I don't think they use s for plurals.)



I'm very absent from 365 at the moment because I've signed up for another Photography Diploma. I seem to be spending more time researching and writing than taking photos because they've stepped it up a gear academically for this level, so there's load more theory involved.