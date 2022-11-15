Previous
Auckland from Awhitu Lighthouse by nickspicsnz
Auckland from Awhitu Lighthouse

Looking across Manukau Harbour to Auckland city centre, the Sky Tower and Rangitoto (dormant volcano) in the distance.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and sight, wonderful layers.
November 25th, 2022  
