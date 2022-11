Pohutakawa

This is one of several lovely old trees next to the sea at Waiomu. I've no idea how old this tree is but they can live up to 1,000 years. The clumps of hanging from the branches are aerial roots. The pohutakawa is known as New Zealand's Christmas tree because in a couple of weeks it'll be covered in red flowers.



Sorry for mass upload this evening - promise this is the last one. I got a new monitor today so have been trying it out on a few photos from this month.