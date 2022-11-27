Previous
Once Was a Bush by nickspicsnz
Photo 2733

Once Was a Bush

Another from the ICM workshop at the weekend. This is bare branches, which are what remain of an old bush, against gold coloured grasses. I like the abstractness (is that even a word?!) of this one.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Nick

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely tones.
November 30th, 2022  
