Photo 2733
Once Was a Bush
Another from the ICM workshop at the weekend. This is bare branches, which are what remain of an old bush, against gold coloured grasses. I like the abstractness (is that even a word?!) of this one.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3317
photos
160
followers
152
following
749% complete
View this month »
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th November 2022 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
grass
,
branches
,
abstract
,
icm
,
nov22nz
,
old_bush
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely tones.
November 30th, 2022
