Photo 2732
Another Pep
Had another go at doing a Pep Ventosa today. This could get addictive!
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
4
3
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
258
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th November 2022 11:30am
fountain
woodlands
nov22nz
pep_ventosa
Diana
ace
Ooh, you are getting so good at this! Fabulous image and so well done, you chose a great image to start with.
November 28th, 2022
Pigeons Farm
ace
This is extremely beautiful
November 28th, 2022
kali
ace
good subject, i have this for my get pushed challenge this week
November 28th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely composition and texture fav
November 28th, 2022
