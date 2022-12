Wandered Lonely as a Cloud

Driving home from Christmas shopping on a boiling hot, sunny summer's day and I had to pull over and take a couple of shots through the windscreen of this lone cloud. It looked really strange on it's own just hanging around in the sky. It was hardly moving but did twist slightly at the top as I started driving again, and ended up looking like a man waving... hmm, maybe I'm working too hard, lol!