Photo 2814
Rangiriri Bridge in B&W
I like the drama in the sky in black and white but it was the colours that made me stop in the first place, so I've added a colour version in my Overflow album.
Final shot for landscape of FOR for this year. Can't believe the month is nearly over already.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
bridge
,
sunset
,
landscape
,
rangiriri
,
for2023
,
feb23nz
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 25th, 2023
