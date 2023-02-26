Previous
Rangiriri Bridge in B&W by nickspicsnz
Photo 2814

Rangiriri Bridge in B&W

I like the drama in the sky in black and white but it was the colours that made me stop in the first place, so I've added a colour version in my Overflow album.

Final shot for landscape of FOR for this year. Can't believe the month is nearly over already.
Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 25th, 2023  
