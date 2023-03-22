Previous
Next
Almost Landed on the Lake by nickspicsnz
Photo 2823

Almost Landed on the Lake

Looked like this balloon was about to crash onto the lake, but it came down this low then took off again so it must have been on purpose.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Nicely timed capture
March 25th, 2023  
Carole G ace
Showing off!
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise