Sloth and Tiger by nickspicsnz
Sloth and Tiger

The Sloth and the Tiger balloons managed to take off just as the mist started rising off the lake, which delayed the take off of most of the other balloons.

24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diane ace
This is a spectacular photo! I love how the mist blurs the balloons farther away.
April 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
That looks absolutely fabulous, love the bright foreground colour and then the mist.
April 2nd, 2023  
