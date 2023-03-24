Sign up
Photo 2826
Sloth and Tiger
The Sloth and the Tiger balloons managed to take off just as the mist started rising off the lake, which delayed the take off of most of the other balloons.
Those darn bots had a lot to answer for! Turns out hardly anyone looks at my photos after all, lol!
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
2
3
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
Tags
mist
,
balloons
,
balloons_over_waikato
,
mar23nz
Diane
ace
This is a spectacular photo! I love how the mist blurs the balloons farther away.
April 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
That looks absolutely fabulous, love the bright foreground colour and then the mist.
April 2nd, 2023
365 Project
close