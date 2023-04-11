Previous
Band at Paeroa Games by nickspicsnz
Band at Paeroa Games

After posting my edited image yesterday, I thought I'd post a snap to show you the whole band performing on the back of the truck. Love the lady's bloomers and the strongman's long johns.
Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
julia ace
Interesting looking group..
April 15th, 2023  
Agnes ace
So funny
April 15th, 2023  
