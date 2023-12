Christmas High Jinks

Our store manager was a bit of a bah humbug and didn't want to take part in Secret Santa so his sister-in-law, who is the store owner, told us to play pranks on him for 12 days before Christmas. My job was to create posters to hang on his office door. Here's a small selection. I knew all my years of studying for photography diplomas would come in useful for something, lol!