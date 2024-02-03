Sign up
Previous
Photo 2956
FOR Landscape 3
Wet, windy and wild so no photos for today's date. This is another that was taken on my drive home on the 2nd. The world beyond the lake had disappeared into the misty gloom but a bit of editing in LR brought out the distant hills.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
lake
,
for2024
