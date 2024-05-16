Previous
Shells Flatlay by nickspicsnz
Shells Flatlay

Very overdue with doing my Capture52 flatlay. I meant to do this at the weekend but ran out of time. Does it even look like a flatlay though, or have I just been staring at it too long? Probably had something at the wrong angle when I took it!
Nick

