Previous
Photo 3043
Herd of Zebras
Decided to try something a bit different with a photo of zebras using a different crop and trying for some vintage-style editing.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
6
3
Nick
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
vintage
legs
zebras
jun24nz
Bill Davidson
Excellent….
June 6th, 2024
Casablanca
Oh this is fun
June 6th, 2024
Dianne
Makes for an interesting image.
June 6th, 2024
julia
Looks like they are dancing..
June 6th, 2024
Diana
I love this, great edit too.
June 6th, 2024
Brian
Great edit
June 6th, 2024
