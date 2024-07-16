Previous
Trees on the Horizon by nickspicsnz
Photo 3052

Trees on the Horizon

Think I have a penchant for misty trees in the distance. This was an evening whizz-by taken as we drove home from Hamilton.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
