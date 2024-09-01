Sign up
Photo 3066
Misty View
There's often low lying mist in the hills when I drive to work. I wish there were places I could pull over to take photos but it's a main highway. I settled for a quick whizz-by on this day when my daughter was driving.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3075
3076
3077
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st September 2024 8:52am
Tags
mist
,
hills
,
layers
,
whizz-by
,
sep24nz
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful atmospheric scene.
October 19th, 2024
