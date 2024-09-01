Previous
Next
Misty View by nickspicsnz
Photo 3066

Misty View

There's often low lying mist in the hills when I drive to work. I wish there were places I could pull over to take photos but it's a main highway. I settled for a quick whizz-by on this day when my daughter was driving.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful atmospheric scene.
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise