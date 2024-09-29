Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3076
Highlighted Ducks
The camera settings were all wrong but I liked how the ducks came out highlighted against a dark background.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3697
photos
160
followers
156
following
844% complete
3075
3076
3077
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th September 2024 9:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ducks
,
hamilton_gardens
,
sep24nz
,
turtle_lake
Susan Wakely
ace
Even their reflections were capture. A nice happy accident.
October 19th, 2024
