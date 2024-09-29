Previous
Highlighted Ducks by nickspicsnz
Photo 3076

Highlighted Ducks

The camera settings were all wrong but I liked how the ducks came out highlighted against a dark background.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
Even their reflections were capture. A nice happy accident.
October 19th, 2024  
