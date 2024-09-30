Previous
Marching Ants by nickspicsnz
Photo 3077

Marching Ants

Lot of ants marching up and down a post near our table at the cafe at Hamilton Gardens.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They go about their work in a very orderly fashion.
October 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous sight and capture.
October 19th, 2024  
