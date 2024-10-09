Previous
Fell Down an AI Rabbit Hole by nickspicsnz
Photo 3073

Fell Down an AI Rabbit Hole

After chatting with @yorkshirekiwi the other day I decided to use her prompts to have a go at creating some AI images. I used the Generate Image function in Photoshop to create these with the prompts Steampunk, Architecture and Garden. I then went through the Effects menu creating various different styles. These were the ones that turned out OK. The app that's mentioned in the challenge produced some very odd results so I think "Artificial" is apt in AI, but not so sure about the "Intelligence" bit. It did surprise me how quickly images were created in the app and PS.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Nick

Casablanca ace
Just goes to show the camera never lies, but the editing and the AI does! Interesting set of images.
October 9th, 2024  
Wylie ace
they are amazing, terrific outcome.
October 9th, 2024  
