Fell Down an AI Rabbit Hole

After chatting with @yorkshirekiwi the other day I decided to use her prompts to have a go at creating some AI images. I used the Generate Image function in Photoshop to create these with the prompts Steampunk, Architecture and Garden. I then went through the Effects menu creating various different styles. These were the ones that turned out OK. The app that's mentioned in the challenge produced some very odd results so I think "Artificial" is apt in AI, but not so sure about the "Intelligence" bit. It did surprise me how quickly images were created in the app and PS.