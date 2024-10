Aurora Australis Again

Another from last night's Aurora hunt. After taking our first Aurora photos we headed to a local lake to try and get reflections. Sadly there wasn't much colour left in the sky at that time so we headed home. This was taken at 10.42pm (not 9.42pm - haven't changed time on camera) and, from what I can see of other people's postings, we missed a spectacular show by about 30 minutes :(