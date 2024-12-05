Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3089
Demolition in Progress
Business premises and workshops, where we park our cars for work, are being demolished after a fire last year and asbestos being exposed.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3705
photos
159
followers
156
following
846% complete
View this month »
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th December 2024 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
demolition
,
dec24nz
Corinne C
ace
A dramatic story telling image
December 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close