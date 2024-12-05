Previous
Demolition in Progress by nickspicsnz
Photo 3089

Demolition in Progress

Business premises and workshops, where we park our cars for work, are being demolished after a fire last year and asbestos being exposed.
5th December 2024

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A dramatic story telling image
December 9th, 2024  
