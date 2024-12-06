Previous
Demolition by nickspicsnz
Photo 3090

Demolition

It was a bit bizarre seeing a bed in the upstairs area of the business premises that's being demolished. The company that had the building sold jet skis and quad bikes.
Diane ace
Good shot.
December 9th, 2024  
