I took three quick shots of this tree as we whizzed by on the highway. They were all taken at 1/40 but, maybe because of the way the camera was angled as we drove past, each image had a different amount of blur. I combined the three in Photoshop to get this Pep/ICM style image. Because I was using a slow shutter speed the images were "high key" (i.e. blown out, haha) but I quite like the result.A collage of the three photos I combined to make this image in in my Overflow 1 album: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/second-album/2025-01-05