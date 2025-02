Mission Bay Beach

When we were at the beach for Kiwiyo I had a go at a few ICMs. I didn't have my filters so I didn't think they'd work very well. They did come out "high key" but I actually quite liked them. This is a pano of three photos stitched together so that I could get the whole of Rangitoto in the one image. I liked how the people were sitting around on the beach and in the water. If you look closely you can also see a yellow kayak with two people in it floating by.