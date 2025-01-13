Windy Day at the Beach

Firstly, belated Happy New Year to everyone who sees this. I've been absent since before Christmas because my eldest daughter and her boyfriend have been visiting from the UK. (They leave this Saturday which I'm very sad about.) I hope you've all had a great time and I'm sure I've missed some wonderful photos on here.



On Monday my daughters had a fancy for KiwiYo (a shop where you can get frozen yoghurt on tap and add your own toppings) so we took a drive to Mission Bay. It was a beautiful day but a bit windy when we left the shelter of the trees. Luckily for my younger daughter she always wears shorts under her dresses!



Hopefully, we'll get back to some sort of normalcy from next week and I'll be able to spend a bit more time doing photography stuff. I need to make time because I have 400 photos from a wedding to edit!!!