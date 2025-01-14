Previous
Palm Tree Pep-Style by nickspicsnz
Photo 3095

Palm Tree Pep-Style

Took a few photos of this tree to combine them into a Pep Ventosa-esque image. By the time I'd finished taking the pics the person walking in the foreground was sat at a picnic table under the tree with her friends.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Nick

Walks @ 7 ace
Magical and so COOL!
January 24th, 2025  
julia ace
Very cool.. looks like a painting from Egypt.
January 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pep effect
January 24th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@julzmaioro I agree - thought Nick must've raced off overseas after her daughter went back. Brilliant image.
January 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well done, a wonderful effect and image.
January 24th, 2025  
