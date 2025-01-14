Sign up
Photo 3095
Palm Tree Pep-Style
Took a few photos of this tree to combine them into a Pep Ventosa-esque image. By the time I'd finished taking the pics the person walking in the foreground was sat at a picnic table under the tree with her friends.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
5
3
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3713
photos
158
followers
158
following
848% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th January 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
palm
,
pep_ventosa
,
jan25nz
Walks @ 7
ace
Magical and so COOL!
January 24th, 2025
julia
ace
Very cool.. looks like a painting from Egypt.
January 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pep effect
January 24th, 2025
Dianne
ace
@julzmaioro
I agree - thought Nick must've raced off overseas after her daughter went back. Brilliant image.
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well done, a wonderful effect and image.
January 24th, 2025
