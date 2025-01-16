Previous
Found on the Beach by nickspicsnz
Photo 3095

Found on the Beach

We headed to a local beach before my daughter and her boyfriend went home. It was a boiling hot day so, while they went off for a two-hour hike up (steep, apparently) hill and down dale with my husband, I opted to stroll along the beach paddling in the sea and taking photos. I think I drew the long straw!

I decided to take some pics of the huge variety of little rocks, pebbles, shells, etc. that were scattered across the sand to put together a collage. There are so many colours, shapes and textures.
16th January 2025

