Found on the Beach

We headed to a local beach before my daughter and her boyfriend went home. It was a boiling hot day so, while they went off for a two-hour hike up (steep, apparently) hill and down dale with my husband, I opted to stroll along the beach paddling in the sea and taking photos. I think I drew the long straw!



I decided to take some pics of the huge variety of little rocks, pebbles, shells, etc. that were scattered across the sand to put together a collage. There are so many colours, shapes and textures.