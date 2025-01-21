Previous
Sunrise from the Deck by nickspicsnz
Sunrise from the Deck

A very brief but very beautiful sunrise. I got about 10 shots before it started to fade.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous!
January 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow what an impressive sky.
January 29th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Very nice!
January 29th, 2025  
