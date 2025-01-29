Previous
Fountain through the Arches by nickspicsnz
Fountain through the Arches

On a hot day at Hamilton Gardens this little boy couldn't resist touching the refreshing water.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Diana ace
such a wonderful story telling capture through the beautiful arches.
January 30th, 2025  
