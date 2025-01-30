Sign up
Previous
Photo 3104
Bee on Fiddleneck
Another from my trip to Hamilton Gardens with
@yorkshirekiwi
. If I remember rightly Fiddleneck is what she told me the plant was called.
Even though Hamilton Gardens now charges entry to people outside of Hamilton, and we went on a weekday, it was still quite busy.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
3
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Views
13
2
3
365
DSC-RX10M4
29th January 2025 2:22pm
purple
,
flower
,
bee
,
hamilton_gardens
,
fiddleneck
,
jan25nz
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with lovely details, such a beautiful flower with an unusual name.
February 1st, 2025
Carole G
ace
Yep, fiddleneck. Lovely shot
February 1st, 2025
