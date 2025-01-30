Previous
Bee on Fiddleneck by nickspicsnz
Photo 3104

Bee on Fiddleneck

Another from my trip to Hamilton Gardens with @yorkshirekiwi. If I remember rightly Fiddleneck is what she told me the plant was called.

Even though Hamilton Gardens now charges entry to people outside of Hamilton, and we went on a weekday, it was still quite busy.
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with lovely details, such a beautiful flower with an unusual name.
February 1st, 2025  
Carole G ace
Yep, fiddleneck. Lovely shot
February 1st, 2025  
