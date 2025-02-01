Forks

The first week's theme for FOR 2025 is In the Kitchen and the word for the 1st on the Feb Word List is Cutlery. After trying, and failing, to get a shot of spoons spooning using fork tines as a "hand", I went for the ubiquitous shot of an egg resting on two forks. I used our outdoor glass table because I thought it would be cool to have the forks floating in cloud reflections. The table was so dusty that didn't work either, so I had to spend a stupid amount of time in Photoshop changing the background to white and went for an almost silhouette'd egg too. I had to mask out the egg's shadow because it was really fuzzy but now the photo looks weird without one. Plus the egg rolled off the forks after my first shot and cracked. I managed to keep it more or less intact and wrap it in clingfilm, so its eggs for breakfast in our house tomorrow!