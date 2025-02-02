Porridge

I was thinking the word for today was Meal so took a photo of our breakfast porridge. I've just checked and today's word is actually What's for Dinner? I'll still post breakfast though, in case I forget to take any dinner pics. I went for porridge, rather than yesterday's broken egg, because we had some peaches that needed to be eaten. We'll have scrambled egg for lunch instead.



I took this photo with my phone which I'm not good at using. I've never posted to 365 from anything other than a PC before and it took me ages to work out how to upload the photo, lol!