Photo 3109
Brolga
This brolga lives a solitary life at Auckland Zoo. I hope they find him/her a friend. The pimply bit on the back of it's head is bright red.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
brolga
,
auckland_zoo
,
for2025
,
feb25nz
